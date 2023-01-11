12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 12-year-old boy in Bulloch County died after being hit by a car Wednesday morning.

It happened on Maria Sorrell Road just after 7 a.m.

Georgia State Patrol said the child, Bradley, was running toward his school bus before it got to the designated pick-up spot. GSP said he ran into the road and was hit by an oncoming car.

Troopers said the bus was stopped at a nearby intersection and did not have flashing lights or arm engaged.

It is unlikely the driver of the car will face charges, according to GSP.

The Bulloch County School District released a statement:

“We were made aware this morning that a student was involved in an accident involving a car. Georgia State Patrol has charge of the accident scene and the investigation.

We always hurt and grieve when a child is lost to us. Our crisis and counseling teams responded immediately, and they will provide extra administrative and counseling support for students, staff and faculty during this tragedy.”

