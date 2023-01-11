Submit a Tip
1 injured with severe burns in Lumberton apartment fire, police say


By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was reported to have severe burns after an apartment caught fire in Lumberton on Wednesday.

The Lumberton Police Department said a 911 call went out reporting the blaze on Magnolia Way at around 11:25 a.m. Both police and units from the Lumberton Fire Department learned someone was inside upon arriving at the scene.

Firefighters were able to locate the person and remove them from the residence before they were airlifted to a hospital.

No additional details were provided on the person’s condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-6714-3845.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.



