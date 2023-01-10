Submit a Tip
‘We are busier than we’ve ever been before’: Horry County Fire Rescue hiring to handle record-breaking call volume

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Being the largest fire rescue organization in the state, Horry County Fire Rescue is looking to expand its team.

Although they host hiring campaigns twice a year, spokesperson, Tony Casey said this year is different.

“We are busier than we’ve ever been before. Horry County is an incredibly busy place, and honestly, that’s what brings in prospective first responders,” said Casey.

As of 2022, Horry County Fire Rescue received nearly 77,000 calls for service. So far this year, they’ve received more than 1,600.

Casey said they’re looking to fill between 30-40 positions, ranging all the way from entry-level, to certified paramedics.

He said the specialty teams available at HCFR include: Peer Support, HazMat, Wildfire, Investigations, Honor Guard and Marine/Dive.

“And honestly, we have people at Horry County Fire Rescue that firefighter EMT level, and now they’re some of our chiefs and our top people,” said Casey.

Casey said Horry County Fire Rescue makes a difference in the communities that make up Horry County through public interaction and education and an emphasis on community risk reduction.

More information can be found here for those looking to apply.

