Upstate woman arrested for 10K pills that ‘look like Lucky Charms’, deputies say

Shemica Nicole Hammonds
Shemica Nicole Hammonds(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested after deputies found pills that “look like Lucky Charms” during a traffic stop on Jan. 6.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies witnessed a drug deal take place in a parking lot along Clemson Boulevard so they continued to follow the vehicle after the exchange.

Deputies said during the traffic stop, clear plastic baggies with 10,000 ecstasy pills that weighed more than seven pounds were found.

“These pills may look like Lucky Charms...but they’re not delicious, they’re dangerous,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Shemica Nicole Hammonds was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

MORE NEWS: Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides

