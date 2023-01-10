Train hits disabled car on tracks derailing multiple cars; No injuries reported

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Drivers in Lake City have been asked to avoid multiple crossings after reports of a derailed train Monday evening.

Florence County Fire Coordinator Sam Brockington said the train hit a disabled car on the tracks causing more than 10 train cars to derail.

Brockington said a call was made to the railroad to attempt to stop the train but it was too late.

No one was in the car when the crash happened and there are no injuries involved in this incident.

The Kelley, Charles, Dansing, Main and Thomas Streets railroad crossings will be closed for an extended amount of time according to the City of Lake City.

Drivers are being redirected to the Fairview Road and Graham Road crossing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.