Train hits car on tracks derailing 20 freight cars in Lake City; No injuries reported

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Drivers in Lake City have been asked to avoid multiple crossings after reports of a derailed train Monday evening.

Lake City representative Donna Tracy confirmed about 20 freight cars derailed.

Florence County Fire Coordinator Sam Brockington said a call was made to CSX to attempt to stop the train but it was too late.

No one was in the car when the crash happened and there are no injuries involved in this incident.

The Charles, Dansing, Main and Thomas Streets railroad crossings will be closed for an extended amount of time according to the City of Lake City.

Drivers are being redirected to the Fairview Road and Graham Road crossing.

Lake City Police and CSX are investigating.

