Train derailed in Lake City; Multiple crossings closed

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Drivers in Lake City have been asked to avoid multiple crossings after reports of a derailed train Monday evening.

The Kelley, Charles, Dansing, Main and Thomas Streets railroad crossings will be closed for an unknown amount of time according to the City of Lake City.

Multiple train cars were derailed.

There are no injuries involved in this incident.

Drivers are being redirected to the Fairview Road and Graham Road crossing.

The investigation is ongoing.

