Titans fan goes into cardiac arrest hours after attending game

Her heart actually stopped for several minutes before paramedics resuscitated her in the ambulance.
A 28-year-old Titans fan went into cardiac arrest hours after attending the game against Jacksonville on Saturday, Lydia Fielder reports.
By Lydia Fielder
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 28-year-old Titans fan went into cardiac arrest hours after attending the game against Jacksonville on Saturday.

Alexis Prue is on life support and medically paralyzed in a Jacksonville hospital Monday evening. She is experiencing seizures in her brain. Doctors said she does have brain damage, but her heart and blood levels are normal.

Alexis and her husband, Andrew Prue, traveled from Myrtle Beach to cheer on the Titans against the Jaguars on Saturday night.

Alexis Prue (right) with husband Andrew Prue (left) and daughter India.
Alexis Prue (right) with husband Andrew Prue (left) and daughter India. (Alyssa Mims | Alyssa Mims)

Andrew said they were getting ready for bed in the hotel room after the game on Saturday when his wife started feeling alarming symptoms.

“All of a sudden, she’s like, ‘Andrew, Andrew, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ like, ‘I you need you to call 911. I can’t breathe, I feel like I’m gonna die,’” Andrew said.

He said paramedics got to the hotel within five minutes. The hospital was only two minutes away from the hotel. During ambulance transport, Alexis went into cardiac arrest.

Andrew said her heart stopped beating for three minutes before paramedics resuscitated her in the ambulance. Because she is medically paralyzed, Andrew said she has not spoken or communicated since the incident.

“The last words I heard from Alexis was when they had her on the stretcher leaving the hotel room,” Andrew said. “She said, ‘I just want you to know that I love you and India. Don’t worry. Everything’s gonna be okay.’ And everything will be okay. We just want to keep praying.”

Andrew Prue talks with WSMV 4's Lydia Fielder about Alexis Prue's current condition and her last words before being medically paralyzed.

A GoFundMe recovery fund was set up on Monday and in three hours, raised nearly $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

