SBA reminds Myrtle Beach businesses it offers financial help to Hurricane Ian victims

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Small Business Administration wants to remind business owners it is ready to help them if they suffered damage from Hurricane Ian.

The SBA gave a presentation to Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday about its economic disaster loan.

It allows for business owners to borrow up to $2 million to repair their business or any asset damaged after a natural disaster.

“In a small business or business of any size, it’s a statistic that 40% of the businesses are going down under after a disaster,” said Liliana Tschanett with the Small Business Administration.

She said even if the business didn’t suffer physical damage, the loan can help out when traffic slows down due to disruptions from the storm.

Laura Inkpen, who started her small business, MI Critter Sitters, in 2015, works out of her home and is where she stores her pet supplies.

She said she has used assistance from the Small Business Administration in the past and knows it’s something she and her business can rely on.

“I do have things that are involved with the dogs. I do have kennels if somebody needed me to come, get their dog and evacuate if they are out of town. Anything to help out to get the dogs secure,” Inkpen said.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the SBA Economic Disaster Loan and how to apply.

