Sheriff: Suspect(s) wanted after Marion County home riddled with bullets, resident shot in the back

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Marion County are searching for the suspect(s) after several shots were fired through a home, at least one bullet hitting a man in the back.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 100 block of Danny Drive just before 10 p.m. Monday after a 911 call reporting gunfire and “someone in the residence fell and was bleeding.”

According to the report, responding deputies found a man inside the home shot in the back, whom EMS gave first aid and transported to Mcleod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Detectives on the scene found several casings in the roadway and outside the house, the report states, and deputies saw several bullet holes in the front of the house, windows, the door, and the back of the house.

Family members told deputies they arrived home at the same time as MCSO and EMS crews and did not know what happened.

No other homes in the area were damaged, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-274-6372.

