SCHP investigating fatal hit and run in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a hit and run in Florence Monday evening.

SCHP Cpl. David Jones confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a car near East Ashby Road around 6:15 p.m., the car then fled the scene.

Troopers were still on the scene late into Monday night investigating.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.