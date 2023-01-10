SCBCA releases latest girls, boys high school basketball state rankings
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released the top 10 state rankings for boys and girls high school basketball on Tuesday.
Among the ranked, Horry County and Pee Dee schools include Conway, Carolina Forest, Wilson, West Florence, Marlboro County, Lake City, Hannah-Pamplico and Johnsonville for the boys. Girls’ teams include South Florence, Hartsville, Lake View, Carvers Bay and Latta.
The full SCBCA rankings are listed below.
5A Boys Top 10
- Dorman
- Conway
- Byrnes
- Goose Creek
- Lexington
- TL Hanna
- Summerville
- Carolina Forest
- Hillcrest
- Cane Bay
5A Girls Top 10
- Stratford
- Woodmont
- Spring Valley
- Sumter
- Clover
- Lexington
- Summerville
- Wando
- Rock Hill
- Fort Dorchester
4A Boys Top 10
- North Augusta
- Lancaster
- Irmo
- Wilson
- Greenville
- Indian Land
- Westside
- Catawba Ridge
- Greer
- West Florence
4A Girls Top 10
- South Pointe
- North Augusta
- Westwood
- South Florence
- Hartsville
- Pickens
- Greer
- AC Flora
- Bluffton
- Catawba Ridge
3A Boys Top 10
- Crestwood
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson
- Chester
- Wren
- Marlboro County
- Daniel
- North Charleston
- Clinton
- Lake City
- Manning
3A Girls Top 10
- Southside
- Camden
- Wren
- Phillip Simmons
- Blue Ridge
- Crestwood
- Lower Richland
- Emerald
- West Oak
- Gilbert
2A Boys Top 10
- Gray Collegiate
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Wade Hampton
- Keenan
- Strom Thurmond
- Landrum
- Andrew Jackson
- Newberry
- Abbeville
- Woodland
2A Girls Top 10
- Keenan
- Gray Collegiate
- Andrew Jackson
- Silver Bluff
- Bishop England
- Barnwell
- Kingstree
- Timberland
- Chesterfield
- Columbia
1A Boys Top 10
- Great Falls
- Scott’s Branch
- Christ Church
- High Point Academy
- Denmark-Olar
- North
- Southside Christian
- Hannah-Pamlico
- Johnsonville
- Calhoun County
1A Girls Top 10
- Military Magnet
- Denmark-Olar
- High Point Academy
- Lake View
- Christ Church
- Carvers Bay
- Calhoun Falls
- McBee
- Cross
- Latta
