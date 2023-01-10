SCBCA releases latest girls, boys high school basketball state rankings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released the top 10 state rankings for boys and girls high school basketball on Tuesday.

Among the ranked, Horry County and Pee Dee schools include Conway, Carolina Forest, Wilson, West Florence, Marlboro County, Lake City, Hannah-Pamplico and Johnsonville for the boys. Girls’ teams include South Florence, Hartsville, Lake View, Carvers Bay and Latta.

The full SCBCA rankings are listed below.

5A Boys Top 10

Dorman Conway Byrnes Goose Creek Lexington TL Hanna Summerville Carolina Forest Hillcrest Cane Bay

5A Girls Top 10

Stratford Woodmont Spring Valley Sumter Clover Lexington Summerville Wando Rock Hill Fort Dorchester

4A Boys Top 10

North Augusta Lancaster Irmo Wilson Greenville Indian Land Westside Catawba Ridge Greer West Florence

4A Girls Top 10

South Pointe North Augusta Westwood South Florence Hartsville Pickens Greer AC Flora Bluffton Catawba Ridge

3A Boys Top 10

Crestwood Orangeburg-Wilkinson Chester Wren Marlboro County Daniel North Charleston Clinton Lake City Manning

3A Girls Top 10

Southside Camden Wren Phillip Simmons Blue Ridge Crestwood Lower Richland Emerald West Oak Gilbert

2A Boys Top 10

Gray Collegiate Oceanside Collegiate Wade Hampton Keenan Strom Thurmond Landrum Andrew Jackson Newberry Abbeville Woodland

2A Girls Top 10

Keenan Gray Collegiate Andrew Jackson Silver Bluff Bishop England Barnwell Kingstree Timberland Chesterfield Columbia

1A Boys Top 10

Great Falls Scott’s Branch Christ Church High Point Academy Denmark-Olar North Southside Christian Hannah-Pamlico Johnsonville Calhoun County

1A Girls Top 10

Military Magnet Denmark-Olar High Point Academy Lake View Christ Church Carvers Bay Calhoun Falls McBee Cross Latta

