SCBCA releases latest girls, boys high school basketball state rankings

(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released the top 10 state rankings for boys and girls high school basketball on Tuesday.

Among the ranked, Horry County and Pee Dee schools include Conway, Carolina Forest, Wilson, West Florence, Marlboro County, Lake City, Hannah-Pamplico and Johnsonville for the boys. Girls’ teams include South Florence, Hartsville, Lake View, Carvers Bay and Latta.

The full SCBCA rankings are listed below.

5A Boys Top 10

  1. Dorman
  2. Conway
  3. Byrnes
  4. Goose Creek
  5. Lexington
  6. TL Hanna
  7. Summerville
  8. Carolina Forest
  9. Hillcrest
  10. Cane Bay

5A Girls Top 10

  1. Stratford
  2. Woodmont
  3. Spring Valley
  4. Sumter
  5. Clover
  6. Lexington
  7. Summerville
  8. Wando
  9. Rock Hill
  10. Fort Dorchester

4A Boys Top 10

  1. North Augusta
  2. Lancaster
  3. Irmo
  4. Wilson
  5. Greenville
  6. Indian Land
  7. Westside
  8. Catawba Ridge
  9. Greer
  10. West Florence

4A Girls Top 10

  1. South Pointe
  2. North Augusta
  3. Westwood
  4. South Florence
  5. Hartsville
  6. Pickens
  7. Greer
  8. AC Flora
  9. Bluffton
  10. Catawba Ridge

3A Boys Top 10

  1. Crestwood
  2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
  3. Chester
  4. Wren
  5. Marlboro County
  6. Daniel
  7. North Charleston
  8. Clinton
  9. Lake City
  10. Manning

3A Girls Top 10

  1. Southside
  2. Camden
  3. Wren
  4. Phillip Simmons
  5. Blue Ridge
  6. Crestwood
  7. Lower Richland
  8. Emerald
  9. West Oak
  10. Gilbert

2A Boys Top 10

  1. Gray Collegiate
  2. Oceanside Collegiate
  3. Wade Hampton
  4. Keenan
  5. Strom Thurmond
  6. Landrum
  7. Andrew Jackson
  8. Newberry
  9. Abbeville
  10. Woodland

2A Girls Top 10

  1. Keenan
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Andrew Jackson
  4. Silver Bluff
  5. Bishop England
  6. Barnwell
  7. Kingstree
  8. Timberland
  9. Chesterfield
  10. Columbia

1A Boys Top 10

  1. Great Falls
  2. Scott’s Branch
  3. Christ Church
  4. High Point Academy
  5. Denmark-Olar
  6. North
  7. Southside Christian
  8. Hannah-Pamlico
  9. Johnsonville
  10. Calhoun County

1A Girls Top 10

  1. Military Magnet
  2. Denmark-Olar
  3. High Point Academy
  4. Lake View
  5. Christ Church
  6. Carvers Bay
  7. Calhoun Falls
  8. McBee
  9. Cross
  10. Latta

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

