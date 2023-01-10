AG’s Office takes over case of HCS teacher, principal charged in connection to abuse case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will now handle the case of a Horry County Schools special education teacher accused of abusing students and the principal who allegedly failed to report it.

Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and teacher Grace McColgan in November.

McColgan is charged with six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

She is accused of rubbing hand sanitizer in a child’s open wound, dumping a child out of a chair and smacking three students in the back of their heads.

Schroyer faces two counts of failing to report child abuse or neglect.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson sent a letter to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office in November, asking that it take over the case after a request was made by the attorney representing the victim children.

“She has requested we conflict the case to the Attorney General’s Office or another Circuit Solicitor,” Richardson wrote. “To avoid the appearance of impropriety, I would respectfully request you to accept this case as a conflict case.”

The AG’s Office has since decided to take over the case.

McColgan and Schroyer have been placed on administrative leave from the school district.

The South Carolina Board of Education has temporarily suspended McColgan’s teaching certificate pending the investigation.

