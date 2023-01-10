Submit a Tip
Road rage shooting killed 76-year-old woman, Greenville Co. deputies say

Authorities in South Carolina say 76-year-old Betty Amick Road died in a rage shooting. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a man is now facing charges after a woman was shot to death Saturday in what they are calling a road rage shooting.

Deputies received a call around 4 p.m. in regards to a shooting at Wade Hampton Blvd. and Edwards Mill Rd. When they arrived, they found a woman who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 76-year-old Betty Amick of Travelers Rest, died on the scene.

Deputies say 26-year-old Jonathan Luben shot into a car, fatally striking the victim, who was a passenger, after a road rage incident. An altercation occurred between people in the two vehicles, according to deputies.

Luben is charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery.

He was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he remains without bond.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more details.

