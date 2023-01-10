Rezoning application withdrawn for Wild Water & Wheels property in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The rezoning application for the Wild Water & Wheels property in Surfside Beach has been withdrawn, according to the town clerk.

WMBF News started asking questions after noticing that the first reading for the rezoning was not on the town council agenda.

An application to rezone the property along Highway 17 Business was filed on or around October 3.

The property is currently zoned for amusement park, but the rezoning application asked to expand the list of potential development to include a mixed use of multifamily and commercial. One of the proposed uses included bringing 335 homes to the area.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Surfside Beach residents packed a planning commission meeting in December where the rezoning request was discussed. Many people were concerned about the lack of infrastructure the town has to handle over 300 new units, along with other concerns about traffic, parking and stormwater runoff.

The planning commission recommended disapproval of the rezoning.

Mark Lazarus, who owns the property, explained to WMBF News that the rezoning application was withdrawn so the potential purchasers of the property can look over the planning commission remarks and make changes, so they can continue with the purchase of the property.

He confirmed that the Wild Water & Wheels property is for sale but wouldn’t divulge the sale price. Horry County land records show the most recent assessment done on the property was in 2022 and is valued at over $4 million.

Wild Water & Wheels announced in November that it’s closing its doors after 30 years in business.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.