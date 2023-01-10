Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot outside of two bars in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County police were called around 2:30 a.m. to Klockers Tavern and Barfields Bar and Grille along Highway 17 Bypass for a large fight that was happening outside.

While officers were headed to the scene, an incident report states that a person from the scene had showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The incident report reveals that the shooting victim is expected to be OK.

The crime scene was secured where officers observed blood and one shell casing.

At this time, it’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in the case.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.