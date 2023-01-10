Submit a Tip
Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot outside of two bars in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County police were called around 2:30 a.m. to Klockers Tavern and Barfields Bar and Grille along Highway 17 Bypass for a large fight that was happening outside.

While officers were headed to the scene, an incident report states that a person from the scene had showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The incident report reveals that the shooting victim is expected to be OK.

The crime scene was secured where officers observed blood and one shell casing.

At this time, it’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in the case.

