More places to live and shop could be on the way if city council approves Pine Island Point proposal

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More retail stores and affordable housing may soon be right across from the Coastal Grand Mall if Myrtle Beach City Council gives the green light.

Pine Island Point currently takes up 35 acres of land and sits along Seaboard Street and Robert M. Grissom Parkway, but another developer is proposing to add another five acres.

Phase one of the project is already finished and includes multi-family housing for ages 55 and up; however, additional land developers are asking for would make space for phases two and three.

Those phases would include adding retail buildings and housing along Sea Pine Boulevard.

The plan is to build an affordable four-story multi-family apartment building neighbored by different shops.

Developers plan to add crosswalks and signs for pedestrians and said they would also work with Coast RTA to include a bus shelter for those in the area.

Jessica Wise, Landscape Architect with SGA|NW, said this project not only gives you another place to stop while looking for your next home or place to shop but will help contribute to the boom we’re seeing here in the Grand Strand.

“Offering development opportunities and bringing people to this area to live will encourage growth, it will encourage economic development around Coastal Grand as well as within Pine Island Point.

Myrtle Beach City Council will hear the first reading of the proposal at its meeting on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Planning commissioners unanimously recommended approving the plans in May 2022.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.