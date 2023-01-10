How you can start or get back into a regular gym routine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a New Year, so might be wanting to start a gym routine or you fell off and you want to get back on!

No matter where you’re starting in your journey, it can be hard to get into a groove.

I visited personal trainer Wade Marsh from 180 Fitness to learn some tips and exercises that can help you start your workout journey and keep it throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.