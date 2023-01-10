History made: Yamekia Robinson sworn in as Lake City mayor

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s official, Yamekia Robinson has been sworn in as Lake City’s first female African American mayor.

“I was born and raised here. I left and went off to school but I came back and for me to be able to step into this type of role of leadership, it means the world to me,” said Mayor Robinson.

The sentiment was mutual as those in attendance shared in the special moment, the room filled to capacity, overflowing into the lobby area.

“We’re going into a change, with Yamekia being our first mayor in 16 years. Just being able to work with her continuing to build on Lake City is amazing,” said Nicole Singletary councilmember.

Singletary begins her second term as a councilmember, after being sworn in during the same ceremony.

Robinson’s campaign manager Malcolm Pressley says the strategy for her win was simple.

“The main thing was getting Yamekia to get a game plan on and what was her mission. That is serving the people of Lake City,” said Pressley.

For Yamekia’s mother Margaret Robinson, watching her daughter make history was an emotional moment.

“I always tell her, stay humble, put God first there’s nothing in this world that you can’t do if you put your mind to it,” said Margaret Robinson.

Yamekia’s daughter Taylor, also in attendance is proud of her mom.

“I feel wonderful because she’s shown me to do better things and has encouraged me and my sisters to do more,” said Taylor.

Jason Brown was also sworn in for his first term as a city councilmember and has a list of goals of his own.

“I want to see this city grow and prosper and bring in more industry and bring in more for the youth,” said Brown.

One thing made clear this evening--Mayor Robinson is confident in getting the job done.

“I didn’t receive permission from man to run for office, so I don’t need permission from man to hold my head up and walk into my destination,” said Mayor Robinson.

In her first one hundred days in office, Mayor Robinson says she would like to see more affordable housing projects citywide and wants to make Lake City a destination for everyone.

