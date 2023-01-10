Florence man accused of intentionally hitting multiple cars, people in Walmart parking lot

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said hit multiple cars and people in a Walmart parking lot over the weekend on purpose.

Justin Gardner, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and multiple counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was first called around 2 p.m. Saturday to the Walmart on South Cashua Drive to investigate multiple crashes in the parking lot involving cars and people.

Troopers determined the collisions were likely intentional, so the sheriff’s office was called in to investigate.

After reviewing witness statements and video evidence, investigators discovered that Gardner purposefully hit two people in the parking lot while trying to leave the scene, and also hit four cars with people inside and four cars without anyone in them.

The conditions of the people hit in the parking lot have not been released.

He will be held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

