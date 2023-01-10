FIRST ALERT: Sunny stretch of weather, changes arrive late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear skies and cold temperatures will greet you as you step out the door this morning. While it’s colder than what we’ve seen for the past week, we are still pretty seasonable with morning temperatures in the low-mid 30s. Just a few degrees cooler this morning than our “normal” morning temperatures for January. As we head into the middle of the week, we have nothing but sunshine to report with a warming trend in those temperatures.

TODAY

After a frosty start for many of you this morning, highs will rebound nicely this afternoon. It’s one of those days where the layers will come off quickly as highs climb back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The forecast today is very similar to Monday afternoon with a lighter wind, actually making it feel a little bit better.

Highs will climb into the upper 50s today under mostly sunny skies. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will continue to warm up each afternoon, despite another morning in the 30s for Wednesday. We will see those temperatures climb into the lower 60s on Wednesday to the upper 60s to lower 70s on Thursday.

Warming up through Thursday! No complaints but to get outside before the cold air rushes in. (WMBF)

Thursday will be the day to get outside and enjoy the warmth! If not, it will be a few days before we see those warmer temperatures return back to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as an incoming system will bring another shot of cold air.

The worst of the rain moves in overnight Thursday and into early Friday morning. (WMBF)

Our next weather-maker arrives overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. The strong cold front will bring clouds, downpours and potentially a few thunderstorms through the night on Thursday and into Friday morning. That front will bring our rain chances to 70% overnight Thursday and drop the chances to 40% by daybreak on Friday morning.

The actual high will happen at midnight on Friday as the cold front approaches the region. Note that's also when rain chances will be at the highest. (WMBF)

Official high temperatures will be at midnight on Friday, with the rest of the day actually settling in the 50s for highs underneath mostly cloudy skies. The actual rain should push offshore by the middle of the morning Friday.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s for the weekend. Much cooler behind the cold front! (WMBF)

Cooler weather will usher in behind the cold front, allowing for a cool and crisp weekend forecast. Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 40s, the coldest weather we’ve seen since the Christmas cold snap.

