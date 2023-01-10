Submit a Tip
Construction on North Myrtle Beach Hampton Inn could soon be underway

By Julia Richardson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction for a Hampton Inn and Suites in North Myrtle Beach could begin in the next couple of months.

The hotel, which will be located at the 3500 block of Ocean Boulevard, was approved in 2019 but put on pause due to COVID. During a North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Monday night, an agent for the hotel’s developer requested another floor and more parking spots.

The original proposal included 127 one-bedroom units, while the revised one includes 156.

According to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham, council members want to make sure the development includes enough public parking, and also assure it doesn’t look like a “generic, cookie-cutter type of resort that you might find anywhere on the side of a random interstate somewhere in the United States.”

Graham also says the council’s goal is to make sure the construction is not too much of an inconvenience for drivers and residents.

“Some council members had suggested that there might be a better way to handle some of the road closures so that they’re intermittent, so that part of Ocean Boulevard is only closed when the crews are bringing in materials or equipment,” said Graham.

There will be a second reading of the proposal in February. Graham does not know exactly when construction will start, he says more space for Grand Strand tourists is always welcome.

“We have a lot of people come to visit, a lot of families come to visit, a lot of sports tourism during the summer and the shorter seasons, so having extra lodging for those folks can only help,” said Graham. “It’s going to be beneficial for the community and for visitors as well.”

