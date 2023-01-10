2 critically injured, lanes closed after morning crash in Loris

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Traffic is blocked at Highway 917 and 972, and two people are critically injured after a crash in Loris Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were sent to the area at 8:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Both people are being taken to the hospital. Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

South Carolina Highway patrol is investigating.

