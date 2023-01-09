State report places Horry County in top 5 for human trafficking cases; huge uptick in labor trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force released their annual report on Monday detailing human trafficking cases in the state in 2022.

It found there was a substantial increase in labor trafficking cases throughout the Palmetto State. The report also found the number of children identified as sex trafficking victims continues to rise.

According to numbers from the State Law Enforcement Division, there were a total of 416 cases of human trafficking in South Carolina in 2022, with 399 cases involving minors.

MORE INFORMATION | 2022 South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force Report

The top five counties for reported human trafficking cases include Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry and Spartanburg.

Labor trafficking was also a huge focus of the 2022 report.

It found there was a 458% increase in labor trafficking victims, with a 44% increase in victims who identify as Latinx. The report also found that the majority of labor trafficking cases are in the forestry/reforestation industry.

Kathryn Moorehead, the director of the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, said focusing on labor trafficking reports will be a 2023 goal.

“Members of the State Task Force continue to bring awareness of human trafficking in communities across our state,” Moorehead said. “In 2023, we will be rolling out new initiatives including increased labor trafficking awareness campaigns.”

Capt. Sherri Smith, who is the chair of the Coastal Region Human Trafficking Task Force for Horry and Georgetown counties, said while the numbers are up, it’s also a good sign because it means more people are reporting human trafficking.

She said it’s important to teach the community about identifying victims, but also how to not become a victim yourself in this social media age.

“We’ve been talking to youth groups and local churches, that gives us awareness too, so we are trying to focus on doing that more because go to get to our juvenile. We got to get that online safety out there. You got to know who you are talking to,” Smith said.

Heading into 2023, the Coastal Region Human Trafficking Task Force plans to expand mobile apps that will help law enforcement officers in Horry and Georgetown counties with human trafficking cases. The group also plans to work with nonprofit organizations and help them identify potential human trafficking victims and offer referral assistance. The task force also wants to expand membership and prevention education in Georgetown County.

The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force will also launch two new regional task forces in the Pee Dee.

The Upper Pee Dee task force will focus on Marion, Florence, Darlington, Marlboro and Dillion counties. The Lower Pee Dee task force will serve Williamsburg, Clarendon, Sumter and Lee counties.

As authorities investigate human trafficking cases, there are some that are making their way through the court system.

In 2022, the number of charges brought in state court doubled from six to 12 with 10 new defendants. Those investigations are ongoing.

There are seven human trafficking charges pending in Florence County, while there are three pending in Horry and Marion counties, according to the human trafficking report.

To report an incident or seek victim services, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. The Hotline is confidential and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.