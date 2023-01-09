Submit a Tip
Scotland County man in jail on half-million dollar bond after stand-off, attempted murder of law enforcement

Ralph Edmund Goins
Ralph Edmund Goins(Scotland Co. Sheriff’s Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A three-hour stand-off ended Monday with the arrest of a Scotland County man, the sheriff said.

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were met with gunfire while attempting a welfare check Sunday night at the Gibson Manor Apartments Monday.

According to the report, deputies arrived around 11 p.m. Sunday. The suspect opened fire, then barricaded himself inside the apartment after deputies returned fire.

Three hours later, Ralph Edmund Goins, 58, of Gibson surrendered.

Goins is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm and misdemeanor stalking. He was issued a $604,000 unsecured bond and remains in the Scotland County Detention Center.

SCSO said no one was injured during the barricade or standoff.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

