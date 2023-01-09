Police: Traffic stop leads to arrest for car theft, gun theft, possession of narcotics, child abuse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is being held without bail after drugs and a loaded gun were seized from a stolen car he was driving, police say.

During a lawful traffic stop in the 2300 block of Kings Highway Thursday, Myrtle Beach police officers found the vehicle in question was registered as stolen with the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Dispatch confirmed the vehicle’s information with NCIC.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found “numerous types of narcotics,” including, cocaine, meth, and fentanyl, on the floor and in a sunglass case squeezed between the passenger seat and the center console.

An unsecured loaded 9mm pistol was also found inside the car, the report stated. The gun had also been reported stolen.

According to the report, the suspect’s juvenile child was in the car at the time, within reach of the drugs and gun.

Zachary Kane Stell, 36, of Myrtle Beach, was placed under arrest, and charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

No bond has been set and Stell remains in J. Rueben Long Detention Center.

