Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) – A cat was killed in South Dakota last week after an argument between relatives, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the cat’s owner and her relative started fighting around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The woman who owned the animal was not hurt during the dispute.

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.

Clemens said animal control took the cat to the Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Mobley, Xavier Jones, Jadaruis Kells, Kenyate Graham, Kylerr Page
Victim’s neighbor among 5 arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting
26-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, suspect wanted
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

First responder day
Sheriff: Fight between cheerleaders leads to school resource officer being stabbed
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Georgia special grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election
Police said Abby Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student, is recovering.
Vigil planned for teacher who police say was shot by 6-year-old student
Officers swept the North Carolina home and found five people dead. (WXII via CNN Newsource)
Police: 5 dead in murder-suicide in N.C.