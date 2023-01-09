Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.(Debra Worley)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

The drivers also document their journeys on social media.

Aspiring hot doggers can apply online before Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Mobley, Xavier Jones, Jadaruis Kells, Kenyate Graham, Kylerr Page
Victim’s neighbor among 5 arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting
26-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, suspect wanted
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Special grand jury probing Trump, allies in Georgia finishes work
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
A USPS employee works outside post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021. The U.S. Postal...
US Postal Service touts performance during 2022 election
Ryan Charles Tadlock
Darlington County man out on bond after attempted murder charge
Lawanda Sample-Rusk said she happened to be at the school when the shooting happened and...
Grandmother says she gave aid to teacher allegedly shot by 6-year-old