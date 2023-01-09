Keep your health on track this year for the Myrtle Beach YMCA

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s no secret that resolutions tend to get broken.

The Y is here to help you reach your goals this year!

They’ve designed a challenge to help you develop simple daily healthy habits this year.

Small habits add up to big results!

Move more, Drink more water, Get more sleep, Eat healthy meals.

Their Health and Wellness team created the 90 Day #HealthyHabits Challenge for anyone to join.

Whatever your health goals may be – losing weight, having more energy, reducing your risk for chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease – creating healthier habits will help you achieve those goals.

