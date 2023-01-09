Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Keep your health on track this year for the Myrtle Beach YMCA

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s no secret that resolutions tend to get broken.

The Y is here to help you reach your goals this year!

They’ve designed a challenge to help you develop simple daily healthy habits this year.

Small habits add up to big results!

Move more, Drink more water, Get more sleep, Eat healthy meals.

Their Health and Wellness team created the 90 Day #HealthyHabits Challenge for anyone to join.

Whatever your health goals may be – losing weight, having more energy, reducing your risk for chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease – creating healthier habits will help you achieve those goals.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Mobley, Xavier Jones, Jadaruis Kells, Kenyate Graham, Kylerr Page
Victim’s neighbor among 5 arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting
26-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, suspect wanted
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

Beach United Football Club 2023
Get your kids outside with the Beach United Football Club
.
Grand Strand Today - Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Beach United Football Club Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Beach United Football Club Pt 1