Get your kids outside with the Beach United Football Club

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beach United Football Club (BUFC) is an affiliate of United States Youth Soccer through the South Carolina Youth Soccer Association.

They offers soccer instruction and competition for boys and girls, ages 7-19; and fields Select and Academy (boys and girls) teams in the U10-U19 age groups that compete in the State Challenge, President’s Medal and Coastal Soccer Leagues.

Their mission is to help foster player’s physical, mental, and social growth, so they can reach their full potential in life.  

Their club will provide quality staff, facilities, environment, and curriculum to give players the tools to be successful at the highest possible level, while demonstrating exemplary teamwork, sportsmanship, and passion for the game.

