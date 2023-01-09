FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies to begin the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Waking up to wet roads and cloudy skies? You’re not alone! Many of you picked up on some light rainfall overnight as the system passed through the Carolinas. The good news? Those showers continue to fade and we will dry out quickly before sunrise.

TODAY

We’ll start the day with more clouds around but quickly become partly cloudy to mostly sunny by the late morning and into the early afternoon. Highs today will be sitting in the upper 50s to lower 60s under bright skies.

Highs will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s today. (WMBF)

Under mostly sunny skies, winds will transition out of the northwest behind the front. Winds could gusts up to 20 mph at times this afternoon, so keep that in mind if you are debating on bringing the jacket with you this morning.

TONIGHT

North winds will linger tonight at 5-10 mph. This will keep the cooler air rushing in and the clear skies around. Those two alone will allow for temperatures to fall into the low-mid 30s inland with the upper 30s along the beaches.

Lows will fall into the upper 30s tonight and mid 30s inland under clear skies. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Sunshine continues for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with climbing temperatures each day. Highs will go from the upper 50s on Tuesday to the upper 60s on Thursday. A few inland locations will make a run for the 70s Thursday afternoon as the clouds grow ahead of our next weather maker.

Highs will climb into Thursday before the approaching cold front drops us into the 40s and 50s for the weekend. (WMBF)

Our next system will arrive overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. What was looking more like an all-day washout on Friday last week, now is trending upward for any Friday afternoon and weekend plans. Highs on Thursday will be warm and the rain will begin to move in overnight. We will keep an isolated rain chance at 20% for Thursday but the bulk of the rain will fall overnight Thursday and into Friday. Rain chances for this time period are now up to 60%.

Our next weather maker comes LATE Thursday and into Friday morning. (WMBF)

Highs will happen at midnight on Friday. We will be in the 60s at 12 AM Friday and fall into the mid 50s by Friday afternoon. Rain chances will be around for sunrise Friday before coming to an end by the middle of the day. Once again, rain chances look to be mainly overnight for this system.

There’s a ton of data still to come in, so you can expect changes to this forecast. For now, expect the worst of the rain to be when you’re sleeping Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.