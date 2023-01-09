Darlington County man out on bond after attempted murder charge

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County man was charged with attempted murder after deputies responded to a reported shooting on Saturday.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said on Saturday, deputies responded to a Bronco Rd. home after the suspect allegedly fired shots at another person; however, no one was hit.

During the course of the investigation, deputies arrested and charged Ryan Charles Tadlock with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Tadlock was released on bond the same day.

The case is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.

