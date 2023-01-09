Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Damar Hamlin’s toy drive surpasses $8.5 million

More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England...
More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England Patriots.(GoFundMe via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People everywhere are continuing to show their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin by donating to his toy drive for kids.

Money has poured into the fundraiser since Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during a game Jan. 2.

Organizers say donations have now topped $8.5 million.

Hamlin started the toy drive last year as a way to give back to his community.

More than $32,000 was added to the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England Patriots.

Organizers thanked people who donated for their generosity and compassion.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kobe Mobley, Xavier Jones, Jadaruis Kells, Kenyate Graham, Kylerr Page
Victim’s neighbor among 5 arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting
26-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, suspect wanted
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Ukraine school rejects Russian claim of troops killed there
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his...
Mexico may accept more migrants expelled from US
Drivers work their way out of Dallas during rush hour, July 1, 2016. The number of traffic...
Elevated US traffic deaths slipped in 1st 9 months of 2022
The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
Emergency room staff wins $1 million Powerball prize