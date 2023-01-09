Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Conway man sentenced to 10 years for assault, car-jacking

Javon Gibbs
Javon Gibbs(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2021 carjacking and assault.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Javon Gibbs, 28, of Conway, pleaded guilty to charges related to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, carjacking, and first-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

The Solicitor’s Office recommended a 15-year prison sentence for all the charges to run concurrently.

Gibbs is not eligible for parole as the assault charge is considered a violent, serious offense and the carjacking is a violent, most serious offense.

The victim was also present and addressed the Court.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Bentley Price presided over the hearing and sentenced Gibbs to serve 10 years in prison suspended upon the service of nine years. Gibbs must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before he is eligible for release.

