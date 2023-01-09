Authorities capture man wanted in deadly Robeson County shooting; investigation ongoing

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man early Monday morning in connection to a weekend homicide.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded on Saturday night to a home in the 200 block of Maple Leaf Drive in St. Pauls where they found a 26-year-old Amonte Blocker was shot and killed and a second person was also assaulted.

Sheriff’s office investigators, SWAT and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force took 25-year-old Trevion Cooper into custody just before 1 a.m. Monday.

He faces a number of charges including first-degree murder, discharging a weapon in an enclosure to incite fire and assault with a deadly weapon.

Cooper is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

