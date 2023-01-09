3rd suspect charged in shooting death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A third arrest has been made after a Florence man was allegedly shot after being kidnapped and held inside a dog kennel last year.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines is charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Trey Lee Montrose.

He was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center after his arrest Friday.

Kelly-Hines’ arrest follows the announcement that two other suspects, Charles Book, charged on Dec. 28, 2022, and Paislee Davis, charged on Jan. 5.

Online records show Book has been held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center since Oct. 20, 2022. In addition to murder and kidnapping, Book was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to Montrose’s death.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Davis, Book and other then-unnamed co-defendants kidnapped Montrose on Oct. 8 and held him in a dog kennel before shooting him at a home in Darlington County.

Montrose’s body was found later that day in the area of Victor White Road near Timmonsville in Florence County. According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, an autopsy at the time found Montrose died of “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries.”

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office later took over the investigation. Deputies said the arrest came after a joint investigation with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington County Homicide Unit Investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

