2 hospitalized, lanes closed after multiple crashes at 501 and Savannah Bluff Rd

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are headed to the hospital after two different crashes on Hwy 501 and Savannah Bluff Road.

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed after two different car crashes, one crash involving two vehicles and another involving three.

HCFR crews were dispatched to the area just before 7:20 a.m. Monday.

No further information is currently available. Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

*The original press release stated three were transported to a hospital and updated to say two.

