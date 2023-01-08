Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Victim’s neighbor among 5 arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting

Kobe Mobley, Xavier Jones, Jadaruis Kells, Kenyate Graham, Kylerr Page
Kobe Mobley, Xavier Jones, Jadaruis Kells, Kenyate Graham, Kylerr Page(Robeson County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Five men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting just before Christmas Day in Maxton.

RELATED COVERAGE | Homicide investigation underway after early-morning shooting in Robeson County, sheriff says

The Robeson County said 18-year-old Kobe Mobley, 22-year-old Xavier Jones, 20-year-old Jadaruis Kells, 21-year-old Kenyate Graham and 22-year-old Kylerr Page each face charges in the death of Darrell Locklear.

The arrests stem from an incident on Dec. 22, where authorities found Locklear, 50, suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on Corey Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Mobley and Jones were the first two suspects arrested in the case earlier this week, followed by news of Kells’s arrest on Saturday.

Graham and Page were each taken into custody later Saturday after being at large, according to deputies.

Each suspect is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Mobley is additionally charged with three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and a count of felony conspiracy. He was also Locklear’s neighbor, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach strong-arm robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
Report: Identities released of two wanted for strong armed robbery at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game
Jadaruis Kells, Kenyate Graham
Fourth arrest made, 1 wanted in connection to deadly near-Christmas shooting in Maxton
Face mask
McLeod Health facilities returning to universal masking with rise of positive COVID cases

Latest News

26-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, suspect wanted
Critical injuries reported in Marion County crash
Serious injuries reported in Marion County crash
Cloudy Sunday ahead
FIRST ALERT: Weak storm system provides a cloudy Sunday with a few sprinkles late tonight
First responder day
Sheriff: Fight between cheerleaders leads to school resource officer being stabbed