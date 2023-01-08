Victim’s neighbor among 5 arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Five men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting just before Christmas Day in Maxton.

The Robeson County said 18-year-old Kobe Mobley, 22-year-old Xavier Jones, 20-year-old Jadaruis Kells, 21-year-old Kenyate Graham and 22-year-old Kylerr Page each face charges in the death of Darrell Locklear.

The arrests stem from an incident on Dec. 22, where authorities found Locklear, 50, suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on Corey Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Mobley and Jones were the first two suspects arrested in the case earlier this week, followed by news of Kells’s arrest on Saturday.

Graham and Page were each taken into custody later Saturday after being at large, according to deputies.

Each suspect is charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Mobley is additionally charged with three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and a count of felony conspiracy. He was also Locklear’s neighbor, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

