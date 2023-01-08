Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff: Fight between cheerleaders leads to school resource officer being stabbed

First responder day
First responder day(KTTC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff said his deputies are investigating after he said a fight involving cheerleaders led to a school resource officer being stabbed.

Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes said that it happened at a basketball game Friday night at Washington County High School.

Barnes said there were at least two fights between the Washington County high cheerleaders during the game, with family members getting involved later.

According to the sheriff, a school resource officer was stabbed below the lip with what was believed to be a pen. The officer received a stitch at the hospital for the wound.

The sheriff’s office says they are reviewing cameras and plan to bring charges against anyone involved

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach strong-arm robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
Report: Identities released of two wanted for strong armed robbery at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game
Jadaruis Kells, Kenyate Graham
Fourth arrest made, 1 wanted in connection to deadly near-Christmas shooting in Maxton
Face mask
McLeod Health facilities returning to universal masking with rise of positive COVID cases

Latest News

26-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, suspect wanted
Kobe Mobley, Xavier Jones, Jadaruis Kells, Kenyate Graham, Kylerr Page
Victim’s neighbor among 5 arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting
Critical injuries reported in Marion County crash
Serious injuries reported in Marion County crash
Cloudy Sunday ahead
FIRST ALERT: Weak storm system provides a cloudy Sunday with a few sprinkles late tonight