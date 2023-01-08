Serious injuries reported in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

Marion Fire Rescue said the wreck happened near the intersection of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court. They added extrication operations were necessary.

Crews were on the scene for a little over an hour.

No further details were immediately available.

