FIRST ALERT: Weak storm system provides a cloudy Sunday with a few sprinkles late tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll have a gloomy end to the weekend with cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures.

TODAY

A weak storm system passing primarily north of the region. This will result in mostly cloudy to overcast skies at times. While it will be mostly cloudy, the risk of rain is slim, with just a 20% chance of an isolated sprinkle or two late in the day. Despite the clouds, temperatures will once again warm into the upper 50s to near 60.

Weak storm system provides us with a cloudy Sunday (WMBF)

TONIGHT

The weak storm system will bring a broken line of light showers through our area after midnight. By 4am, the storm system will be off to sea and we’ll start to see some clearing leaving us with a sunny Monday.

Broken line of showers arrives after midnight (WMBF)

WEEK AHEAD

Clouds will start to break apart as we get into Monday morning. But after that, we’re going to stay quiet with plenty of sunshine this week. Our next rain maker is expected to arrive on Friday. But besides that, temperatures are going to stay normal with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the Pee Dee.

Seasonal temps this week (WMBF)

