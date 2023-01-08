Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Weak storm system provides a cloudy Sunday with a few sprinkles late tonight

Cloudy Sunday ahead
Cloudy Sunday ahead(WMBF)
By Matt Bullock
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll have a gloomy end to the weekend with cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures.

TODAY

A weak storm system passing primarily north of the region. This will result in mostly cloudy to overcast skies at times. While it will be mostly cloudy, the risk of rain is slim, with just a 20% chance of an isolated sprinkle or two late in the day. Despite the clouds, temperatures will once again warm into the upper 50s to near 60.

Weak storm system provides us with a cloudy Sunday
Weak storm system provides us with a cloudy Sunday(WMBF)

TONIGHT

The weak storm system will bring a broken line of light showers through our area after midnight. By 4am, the storm system will be off to sea and we’ll start to see some clearing leaving us with a sunny Monday.

Broken line of showers arrives after midnight
Broken line of showers arrives after midnight(WMBF)

WEEK AHEAD

Clouds will start to break apart as we get into Monday morning. But after that, we’re going to stay quiet with plenty of sunshine this week. Our next rain maker is expected to arrive on Friday. But besides that, temperatures are going to stay normal with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the Pee Dee.

Seasonal temps this week
Seasonal temps this week(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach strong-arm robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
Report: Identities released of two wanted for strong armed robbery at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Jadaruis Kells, Kenyate Graham
Fourth arrest made, 1 wanted in connection to deadly near-Christmas shooting in Maxton
Face mask
McLeod Health facilities returning to universal masking with rise of positive COVID cases

Latest News

Sunny and seasonable Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Quiet and seasonal weekend on tap!
A good weekend for outdoor plans.
FIRST ALERT: Chilly night ahead of a tranquil weekend forecast
Crews work to clear downed trees and powerlines along Juniper Bay Road near Conway on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: NWS determines straight-line winds, microburst caused damage near Conway during storms
.
VIDEO: NWS determines straight-line winds, microburst caused damage near Conway during storms