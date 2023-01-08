Deputies: Man shot in leg in Georgetown County, suspect in custody

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on Sunday, according to deputies.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at a home on Smokethron Street, located near Andrews.

A suspect is also in custody, but their identity has not been released.

No further details were immediately available.

