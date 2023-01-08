Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: Man shot in leg in Georgetown County, suspect in custody

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on Sunday, according to deputies.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at a home on Smokethron Street, located near Andrews.

A suspect is also in custody, but their identity has not been released.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
North Myrtle Beach strong-arm robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
Report: Identities released of two wanted for strong armed robbery at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
Jadaruis Kells, Kenyate Graham
Fourth arrest made, 1 wanted in connection to deadly near-Christmas shooting in Maxton
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

Chesterfield County deputy fired after being arrested for DUI, sheriff says
26-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, suspect wanted
Kobe Mobley, Xavier Jones, Jadaruis Kells, Kenyate Graham, Kylerr Page
Victim’s neighbor among 5 arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting
Critical injuries reported in Marion County crash
Serious injuries reported in Marion County crash