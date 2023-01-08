Submit a Tip
Deputies investigating Robeson County shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a shooting in the Pee Dee late Saturday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive, located outside St. Pauls.

Officials added that homicide and crime scene investigators were at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

