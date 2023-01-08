Chesterfield County deputy fired after being arrested for DUI, sheriff says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A sheriff’s deputy in Chesterfield County is out of a job after being arrested for DUI while off-duty.

In a statement released Sunday, Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater said another deputy initiated a traffic stop in the Jefferson area on Saturday.

The deputy requested assistance from the South Carolina Highway Patrol due to the driver, identified as Deputy Derrick McQueen, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. According to the sheriff’s office, McQueen was off-duty at the time of the stop.

After the SCHP determined he was impaired, McQueen was arrested and charged with DUI.

“We hold officers to a higher standard, and this officer failed to meet those standards,” Streater said. “Therefore, McQueen has been terminated from his position as a deputy with Chesterfield County.”

