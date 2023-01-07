Thousands without power in Lake City area after equipment failure, Duke Energy says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of Duke Energy customers in the Lake City area were left without power early Saturday.

As of around 11 a.m., the company’s outage map showed just over 4,500 outages spanning across parts of southern Florence County. In addition to Lake City, those areas also include the Coward, Scranton and Cades communities along Highway 52.

In a statement, Duke Energy said the outage was the result of an equipment failure at a substation in the area that happened just after midnight.

“Crews are actively working to replace equipment at a substation in the Lake City area of Florence Co. Due to the complexity of the repairs needed, affected customers may be without power through a portion of Saturday afternoon,” the utility said on its website.

