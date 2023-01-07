Third arrest made, two others wanted in connection to deadly near-Christmas shooting in Maxton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A third arrest has been made and two other suspects remain wanted in connection to a deadly shooting just before Christmas Day in Maxton.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Jadaruis Kells was taken into custody Friday and charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 22, where authorities found 50-year-old Darrell Locklear suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on Corey Road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

18-year-old Kobe Mobley and 22-year-old Xavier Jones were arrested earlier this week in connection to the shooting. They each face the same charges as Kells, with Mobley additionally charged with three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and a count of felony conspiracy. Mobley was also Locklear’s neighbor, according to officials.

Online records show Kells, Mobley and Jones are all being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Meanwhile, deputies said 21-year-old Kenyate Graham and 22-year-old Kylerr Page remain at large as of Saturday morning in connection to the shooting. The two are considered to be armed and dangerous.

“While we are happy to announce the arrest of another suspect, other dangerous individuals remain at large for their part in a pre-planned criminal act that led to murder,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “We won’t stop until we bring them all to Justice and in doing so, we are alerting law enforcement agencies and the public that these individuals should be considered armed and dangerous and should be treated as such.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

