Russell Fry sworn into Congress after dayslong speaker vote

WASHINGTON (WMBF) - After a dayslong vote to elect a House speaker, freshmen and incumbent representatives were sworn into the 118th Congress early Saturday.

Among them was Russell Fry, the newly-elected representative for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District. The district includes Horry and Georgetown counties as well as most areas of the Pee Dee.

“I am honored to be able to serve the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as their voice in Washington,” Fry said in a statement. “I am excited to get to work to get our country back on track by promoting policies that work for the American people.”

Fry is the second congressman to serve the district since it was re-established in 2013. He defeated incumbent Tom Rice in last year’s Republican primary before ultimately winning the seat in November.

According to a spokesperson, Fry’s office is located at 1626 Longworth House Office in Washington, D.C. They added Fry is “excited to welcome all visitors from the district to see their new office.”

WMBF News sat down with Fry last week and asked about his priorities in Washington.

