Report: Identities released of two wanted for strong armed robbery at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said it has identified the people wanted in connection to an assault and robbery on Dec. 20 at a Burlington Coat Factory.

According to the police report, the complainant heard a merchandise alarm going off, and she then saw a woman in a black blazer wearing a face mask trying to push a shopping cart out of the store. When the complainant approached the woman she saw the woman carrying a bag with security tags still intact and shoes sticking out of the bag.

After attempting to get the woman to show her the contents of the security-tagged bag, the woman said “are you trying to get sued?” The complainant was able to take back some other clothing items in the cart before a man shoved her to the ground and left the store with the woman and their young child.

Police released a video showing the incident.

The report lists the two suspects as Alicia Nicole Gibson and Christopher Najee Corbin, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

At this time, there are warrants issued for strong-armed robbery, however, no arrests have been made.

