North Myrtle Beach swears in first female chief of police

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Dana Crowell was sworn in at City Hall Friday afternoon.

Crowell became the eighth police chief since the city of North Myrtle Beach was incorporated in 1968 and the department’s first female police chief.

“We know she’s going to do an excellent job,” said North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley.

Chief Crowell joined the North Myrtle Beach Police Department in 2002 just one year after Marilyn Hatley was elected Mayor in 2001.

“I have watched her grow since the time she has come to our city working with our police department and she has done a beautiful job,” said Mayor Hatley.

Chief Crowell says one of her goals is to hire new officers and expand the department as the city continues to grow.

“We have a lot of houses being built and people moving to our area I think even our department is on the brink of an explosion of growth and I’m very excited to be the chief of police during such exciting times,” said Chief Crowell.

The city also took time to recognize former police chief Tommy Dennis, who Crowell says lead the department through some of the darkest moments when Sergeant Gordon Best was killed in the line of duty in 2020.

“Tommy is salt of the earth he is a good human he’s a wonderful person who always puts people first,” said Crowell.

As for Dennis, his retirement won’t last long as he takes on a new role as Associate Judge for the city of North Myrtle Beach municipal courts.

“Everything just works like a well-oiled machine here and I’m glad to be able to stay a part of it in this way,” said Dennis.

Chief Crowell and Judge Dennis will still be working closely with each other as his new role includes serving warrants and setting bonds for criminals within the city.

