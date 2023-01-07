Submit a Tip
Mother, 2-year-old child robbed of vehicle at gunpoint in Union Co.

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a woman and her two-year-old child were robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint on Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Lil’ Cricket on South Duncan Bypass in reference to a carjacking at around 9:22 p.m.

According to the victim, deputies said a Black man opened her car door, pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of the vehicle. At this time, the woman grabbed her two-year-old child from the backseat and the man drove off with her Toyota SUV.

The Sheriff’s Office said thirty minutes later, a deputy spotted the SUV and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away. A chase started in Spartanburg County, but deputies lost sight of the vehicle near Union Street.

The vehicle was later found behind a house in Spartanburg County.

However, this case remains ongoing as deputies review video footage and gather information.

If anyone has information, call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 864-429-1611 or Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800.

